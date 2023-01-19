A day after team owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered a show of public support for embattled kicker Brett Maher and said the team would not look into other kickers, the Cowboys appear to be hedging their bets.

Dallas has signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad, adding depth to the position after Maher made a dubious bit of history against the Buccaneers on Monday by missing four consecutive extra-point attempts.

Jones had previously said that the team would not be looking to add any kickers, and expressed confidence in Maher’s ability.

“No. No. We won’t [look at kickers this week],” Jones said when asked if the team would explore other options. “He’s done enough good ones.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy offered a similar response, lauding Maher’s successful track record.

“We need Brett. He understands that. We need to get back on it this week and get him ready to go,” McCarthy said. “Obviously we’re kicking at an outdoor stadium out there in Santa Clara. But you know, yeah, he’s disappointed. We need him. We need him to focus in. He’s been super clutch for us all year.”

Vizcaino appeared in three games this season for the Cardinals and Patriots, making both of his field goal attempts and all three PAT tries. His most extensive playing time came with the Chargers in 2021, when he went 6-for-7 on field goal attempts but missed five out of his 15 PATs.

The Cowboys will take on the 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.