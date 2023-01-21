Jaguars’ Josh Allen Makes Bold Statement Ahead of Divisional Game vs. Chiefs

After starting the season 3–7, the Jaguars have surprised the NFL by making it to the AFC divisional round. Yet, Jacksonville isn’t satisfied with just making it this far.

Jaguars defensive lineman undefined said the team expects to go into Kansas City and beating the Chiefs on Saturday.

“We didn’t come this far to come this far. We’re going to win this game,” Allen told NBC analyst Rodney Harrison. “That’s our mentality. We’re going to win. We’re going to win.”

Despite the slow start, the Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning seven of their last eight games, which is why they are still playing. The team is clearly playing with a ton of confidence entering the divisional round, and it is not a surprise that this team fully expects to keep playing.

However, coming out victorious against the Chiefs in Kansas City is a tall task. The Chiefs are 8–3 in their last 11 playoff games and have not lost a game in the first two rounds of the playoffs since 2017.