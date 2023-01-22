Thurman Thomas Posts Heartbreaking News Before Bills-Bengals Game

Legendary Bills running back Thurman Thomas posted heartbreaking news about his mother ahead of Sunday’s Bills–Bengals divisional playoff game.

Thomas’s mother died on Saturday after a battle with breast cancer, the Pro Football Hall of Famer announced on social media. He posted a throwback photo with his mother while sharing the sad news with his followers.

“Please keep my family in your prayers,” Thomas wrote. “Recently, my mothers breast cancer took an awful turn. I’m very sad to say that she lost her battle yesterday. For all of you that knew her, thank you for being part of her wonderful life. You were the best mom to me.”

Thomas didn’t mention whether he will be watching the divisional matchup on Sunday. If he does, it will be with a heavy heart.

The former running back had a historic career in Buffalo, where his No. 34 jersey is retired. Thomas helped lead the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s. He was named the 1991 NFL MVP and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.