It was a tough ending to the 2022 season for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, as Kansas City edged Jacksonville 27–20 on Saturday night to advance to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday for the fifth straight season.

The loss ended what was a promising year for Jacksonville in Doug Pederson’s first season at the helm. It was also a season to remember for Lawrence, who took a significant step forward in his second year in the league.

Lawrence shared a message of optimism on Twitter following the game on Saturday night.

“Tough night. Thank you to everyone that was with us on this ride. We will be back,” he tweeted.

Lawrence’s leadership goes beyond messages of optimism, as he stood in the tunnel as his teammates were exiting the field and greeted each one to congratulate them on the season before heading to the locker room.

Saturday’s defeat marked the first Saturday loss of Lawrence’s football career, and he is now 41–1 dating back to high school.

The Jaguars faithful should be encouraged by Lawrence’s play this season, and should look forward to his third professional season with optimism. Although things didn’t end the way Jacksonville fans wanted, it’s clear that Lawrence is their franchise quarterback.

Lawrence finished the 2022 season with 4,113 yards passing and 25 touchdowns to just eight interceptions, while completing 66.3% of his passing attempts.