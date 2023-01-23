Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs wasn’t thrilled about the team’s performance in the 27–10 divisional loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

After the game, The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reported that Diggs “darted out” of Buffalo’s locker room before the coaches even reached the room. Diggs also apparently took all his stuff out of the locker room with him.

Buscaglia noted that practice squad running back Duke Johnson convinced Diggs to return to the locker room and the wide receiver stayed for a few more minutes. Coach Sean McDermott said post-game that Diggs was present for the coach’s speech in the locker room.

During the game, a video was captured showing Diggs appearing to express his frustration with raised arms toward Josh Allen. Allen, sitting on the bench, remained looking at the tablet instead of looking up at the wide receiver. It’s unclear what Diggs brought up to Allen, or if it was even directed at the quarterback.

Diggs leaving early reminded fans of the viral photo of Diggs from the 2020 season when the Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Championship. In that instance, however, Diggs was the last Buffalo player seen on the field as he watched the Chiefs celebrate on the other end.

Diggs, who led the Bills in receiving yards this season, only had four catches for 35 yards in Sunday’s game.