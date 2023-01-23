Shortly after a photo of Mike McCarthy stiff-arming a cameraman went viral Sunday night, the Cowboys coach reached out to the photojournalist to apologize.

Noah Bullard of KXAS-TV, the NBC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, posted a video of the incident from his perspective, explaining how he didn’t consider it a “push.”

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident,” Bullard said. “I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens. I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize.”

The incident came after the Cowboys’ 19–12 loss to the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Dallas’s season came to an end with the loss, similar to how the team finished last season, with a loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round.