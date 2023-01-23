Report: Cowboys Running Back Tony Pollard to Have Surgery for Torn Fibula

In the aftermath of a heartbreaking 19–12 loss to the 49ers in an NFC divisional round game, things went from bad to worse for the Cowboys.

Dallas running back Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula in the loss and will undergo surgery, according to a Sunday night report from Todd Archer of ESPN. Archer noted that the injury typically "[requires] a three-month recovery."

Pollard was held to just 22 yards on six carries due to his injury, and left the game with 1:24 left in the first half. The Cowboys struggled to run the football in his absence, finishing the game with 76 yards rushing—their fourth-lowest total of the season.

The 2022 season saw Pollard selected for the Pro Bowl after the best season of his career, as he ran for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns. He also tied a career high with 39 receptions, adding three receiving touchdowns for a 12–5 team.

Since Dallas took him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Memphis, Pollard has been a key piece in the Cowboys' offense, often overshadowing fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott. His 2,616 rushing yards rank 13th in team history.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday afternoon that Dallas is interested in franchise-tagging Pollard, who is due to become a free agent after this season.