NFL Divisional Round MMQB: Bengals’ Lack of Respect, 49ers’ Defense, Coach Carousel Notes
Welcome to the divisional round of the playoffs. We are trying things a little differently at The MMQB this year with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about this round, plus more from our staff.
The Bengals Know They’re a Superpower, Even If Others Can’t Believe It
“We won the AFC championship last year. We’ve won 10 games in a row. We’re here. Whatever you want to make of it doesn’t matter.”
Zac Taylor tells Albert Breer that the Bengals know who they are, even if the rest of the world is still catching up
Eagles Lose Themselves In the Moment—and Own It—Against Giants
Albert Breer talks to veteran defensive leader Brandon Graham about how Philadelphia responded to its coach’s inspirational video and advanced to the NFC championship. Also inside: Conversations with Andy Reid and Chad Henne about how the Chiefs proved they’re more than just Patrick Mahomes.
Divisional Round Takeaways: Inside the 49ers’ Big Day Against Big D, Understanding Patriots Staff Changes
Albert Breer talks to linebacker Fred Warner about how San Francisco picked off Dak Prescott twice and the Cowboys’ “very bizarre” play to end the game. Plus the rest of the takeaways including a deep dive into the changes on the Patriots’ staff.
Six From Saturday: Projecting the Top Six Picks of the 2023 NFL Draft
Albert Breer gives a mini mock draft, along with his latest notes on player declarations and NIL.
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. Here is the latest on what Albert Breer is hearing.
Money Would Drive More Potential Neutral-Site AFC and NFC Championship Games
A look at why the NFL would consider a permanent move to neutral-site AFC and NFC championship games, and how the league could profit from it.
More From the MMQB Staff
Greg Bishop: For the Bills, the Curtain Closes on an Unimaginable Season
Conor Orr: Another Cowboys Season Ends on a Baffling Late-Game Decision
Conor Orr: Eagles Remind Us of Their Regular Season Dominance By Demolishing Giants
Michael Rosenberg: Patrick Mahomes’s Legend Grows With Gutsy Performance Against Jaguars
Greg Bishop: Maybe This Felt Like the Bills’ Year—Until Joe Burrow’s Bengals Stormed Into Buffalo
Divisional Round Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers
MMQB Podcast
