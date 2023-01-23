Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Zac Taylor, Fred Warner, Brandon Graham, Andy Reid and Chad Henne. Plus, coach carousel notes and a mini mock draft.

Welcome to the divisional round of the playoffs. We are trying things a little differently at The MMQB this year with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about this round, plus more from our staff.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals looked quite at home in a snowy playoff atmosphere in Buffalo. Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY Sports

“We won the AFC championship last year. We’ve won 10 games in a row. We’re here. Whatever you want to make of it doesn’t matter.”

Zac Taylor tells Albert Breer that the Bengals know who they are, even if the rest of the world is still catching up

Nick Sirianni has the Eagles hosting the NFC title game in his second season. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer talks to veteran defensive leader Brandon Graham about how Philadelphia responded to its coach’s inspirational video and advanced to the NFC championship. Also inside: Conversations with Andy Reid and Chad Henne about how the Chiefs proved they’re more than just Patrick Mahomes.

The 49ers’ defensive stars stepped up on a day when Brock Purdy’s offense didn’t light up the scoreboard. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer talks to linebacker Fred Warner about how San Francisco picked off Dak Prescott twice and the Cowboys’ “very bizarre” play to end the game. Plus the rest of the takeaways including a deep dive into the changes on the Patriots’ staff.

There are many reasons to believe the Bears would take Jalen Carter No. 1. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer gives a mini mock draft, along with his latest notes on player declarations and NIL.

NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos

Sean Payton has loomed over the entire coach hiring cycle, but the longer it drags out the more likely he might not return to the NFL this year. Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. Here is the latest on what Albert Breer is hearing.

There will be no neutral-site game in Atlanta this weekend, but the NFL may have learned from the possibility there would be. Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

A look at why the NFL would consider a permanent move to neutral-site AFC and NFC championship games, and how the league could profit from it.

More From the MMQB Staff

A long season in Buffalo came to an abrupt end Sunday against the Bengals. Seth Wenig/AP

Greg Bishop: For the Bills, the Curtain Closes on an Unimaginable Season

Conor Orr: Another Cowboys Season Ends on a Baffling Late-Game Decision

Conor Orr: Eagles Remind Us of Their Regular Season Dominance By Demolishing Giants

Michael Rosenberg: Patrick Mahomes’s Legend Grows With Gutsy Performance Against Jaguars

Greg Bishop: Maybe This Felt Like the Bills’ Year—Until Joe Burrow’s Bengals Stormed Into Buffalo

Divisional Round Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers

MMQB Podcast

Listen to Gary Gramling and Conor Orr break down all the games and every major story line on The MMQB Podcast, in your feed every Monday morning.