Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Has Blunt Message for Lil Jon After Defection to Chiefs

First, the Raiders floundered to a 6–11 season in 2022. Then, they benched quarterback Derek Carr, all but driving out the team’s longtime quarterback.

Now, Las Vegas has seemingly lost Lil Jon.

The relationship between the Raiders and the Atlanta rapper appeared airtight to begin 2022. On Jan. 9 of last year, Lil Jon dropped by Allegiant Stadium to perform at halftime in a game Las Vegas eventually won 35–32 over the Chargers.

"I been going to games all season, I'm looking forward to turning up Allegiant Stadium the Lil Jon way," he told the team's website ahead of his performance.

Fast forward to Saturday, when the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 27–20 to advance to the AFC championship game ... with Lil Jon in attendance, dressed head to toe in the regalia of the Raiders' hated rivals.

"YALL DO REALIZE I WAS PAID TO PERFORM RIGHT," Lil Jon responded, but the damage was done.

Applying the coup de grace to what Las Vegas fans' subreddit termed an "incredibly un-crunk" move, Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby declared, "Yeah he's cut."