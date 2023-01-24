Aaron Rodgers on $60 Million 2023 Salary: ‘Things Would Have to Shift’

As Aaron Rodgers’s future in the NFL remains uncertain, one of the biggest topics of conversation surrounding a potential trade for the Packers quarterback is the $60 million he’s owed next season.

Rodgers was asked about his thoughts on his 2023 salary while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, and the quarterback gave an unclear answer about what he thinks it means for his future.

Regardless, it sounds like the 39-year-old doesn’t think he will actually earn the full $60 million next year.

“I don’t think there would be a scenario where I’d come back and that would be the number, definitely things would have to shift,” Rodgers said.

It’s unclear if Rodgers meant if he will restructure his contract or cut his pay significantly to help with a team’s salary cap.

The quarterback still hasn’t given any distinct answers about his future in the league or in Green Bay. A trade is definitely a big possibility, though, as recent reports have noted.