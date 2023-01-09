Aaron Rodgers Vague About Future Following Loss to Lions

The 2022 season ended in disappointment for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday Night Football as the club was eliminated from playoff contention following a 20–16 home loss to the Lions.

Needing a win to secure the NFC’s final playoff berth, the Packers attempted to erase the deficit late in the fourth quarter, but the comeback bid was ultimately cut short after Rodgers was intercepted by Lions safety Kerby Joseph on a third-and-10 deep ball to receiver Christian Watson. Detroit was able to pick up three first downs and run out the clock from there. The loss not only ended Green Bay’s playoffs hopes, but also reignited conversations surrounding Rodgers’s NFL future with his 18th season officially in the books.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Rodgers remained noncommittal about playing next season and explained that he is still unsure about where he stands on what he wants to do.

“I mean, it’s a little raw right now, just a little bit after the game,” Rodgers said. “Want to take the emotion out of it and have conversations and see where the organization is at and see how I feel after some time has passed.”

In regards to a timetable for when he intends to let the Packers know about his decision, Rodgers said he’s “not gonna hold them hostage” before saying it would have to be a mutual decision with the organization. The 39-year-old remains under contract with the Packers through the 2024 season, and is set to earn $58.3 million in ’23 after inking a guaranteed three-year, $150 million extension back in March.

Given the complex nature of his contract, Rodgers was asked if he believed he could walk away from his lucrative deal, prompting a quick reply from the four-time MVP downplaying the significance of the money on his decision.

“Yes. Money is energy and I’ve made a ton of it and I’m very thankful for this organization, the generational wealth that they’ve offered me. Hope they feel that I’ve earned a lot of it but yeah, for sure. I can definitely walk away from that,” Rodgers said.

While Rodgers did his best throughout the presser to quell the already mounting speculation, it’s highly likely Sunday night was only the beginning of the new discussion concerning his career. NFL pundits and fans still looking for an immediate answer may look past Rodgers’s media session and choose to focus on his postgame exchange with Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams.

NBC mics picked up Rodgers telling Williams, “I gotta hold on to this one,” when the wideout asked for his jersey. When asked about the exchange, however, Rodgers shared that he told Williams he’d give him a jersey when the teams played in Week 9 and would send him one after deciding to keep

“There’s just some special ones that I like to keep,” Rodgers said before adding that the circumstances and atmosphere of the night made the jersey one he could possibly give to someone “you really care about.”

While it remains to be seen if Week 18 goes down as Rodgers’s final game, the future Hall of Famer’s effort was far from a resounding sendoff. He finished the game 17-of-27 for 205 yards, a touchdown and the costly interception in Green Bay’s first home loss to Detroit since 2018. On the season, Rodgers logged 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 starts.

With the Packers sent for another interesting offseason with their star QB, Rodgers indicated Sunday that he’s prepared for anything in the months ahead. And, if this is the end of the road in Green Bay, the 18-year pro sounded content with however things ultimately play out.

“I have a lot of pride in what I’ve accomplished in this league, but I’m also a realist and I understand where we’re at as a team,” he said. “We’re a young team, there could be some changes with some of the older guys and it could time to step away. But I could take some time and say, ‘Hell no, I need to get back out there and go another run.’ But I’ll have to see what it feels like once I’m away from it.”