Andy Reid Shares Plan for Injured Patrick Mahomes at Wednesday Chiefs Practice

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes participated in walkthroughs and will practice with the team later today, despite his ankle injury.

Reid said he expects Mahomes to do everything in practice but also added “we’ll see” when it comes to his capability. Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ 27–20 victory against the Jaguars in the AFC divisional round on Saturday.

After an ultimatum from the team convinced him to go to the locker room for evaluation, Mahomes missed only one drive in the game in which backup quarterback Chad Henne stepped in and led the Chiefs’ offense on a 98-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. The five-time Pro Bowler finished the game completing 22-of-30 passes for 195 yards and two touchdown passes.

In Wednesday’s news conference, Mahomes shared that the Chiefs “would be ready to go” and that he will “be ready to go, for sure,” for Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Bengals, echoing what he told reporters after Saturday’s win.

Prior to Reid’s evaluation of Mahomes on Wednesday, he believed the 27-year-old would play in Sunday’s game. However, Reid has not confirmed his decision.