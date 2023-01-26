Chiefs LB Willie Gay Blasts Bengals Offense With One-Word Answer

The Bengals started taking shots at the Chiefs before the clock hit zero in their divisional playoff game against the Bills, and it appears their AFC championship opponents are starting to return the favor.

Cincinnati cornerback Mike Hilton can be seen saying, “We’ll see y’all at Burrowhead,” before their win over Buffalo was final, while cornerback Eli Apple was dancing for the camera. The name is a shot at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium and a reference to how Joe Burrow has had success there. Since he was drafted in 2020, the Bengals are undefeated against the Chiefs.

Cincinnati fans have adopted the nickname as well, and when Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was asked about the trash talk, he had a sharp response.

“I’m just excited to be playing football,” he told reporters on Thursday. “That stuff is . . . just comes with the game. Like coach Reid said, we don’t do no talking we just go handle business when it’s time to go.”

Then a reporter asked what about the Bengals offense impressed him the most.

“Nothing,” he said.

The two teams face off Sunday with kickoff in Arrowhead Stadium set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.