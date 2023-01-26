After a disappointing 19–12 loss to the 49ers on Sunday that ended the Cowboys’ playoff run, coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas front office elected to make significant changes to the coaching staff.

In total, six assistants were let go, including running backs coach Skip Peete, linebackers coach George Edwards, assistant head coach Rob Davis, defensive line coach Leon Lett, offensive line coach Joe Philbin and quality control analytics coach Kyle Valero.

McCarthy and the Cowboys issued a statement officially announcing the departures of the coaches on Thursday.

“Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced today that the team has not renewed the contracts for the following coaches: Rob Davis (assistant head coach), George Edwards (senior defensive assistant), Leon Lett (assistant defensive line), Skip Peete (running backs), Joe Phibin (offensive line), Kyle Valero (quality control analytics).

“We thank these men for their hard work, dedication and contributions to the Cowboys. Each of them represented our team and organization at a high, professional level with class and commitment to making our team better,” said McCarthy. “These were difficult decisions to make because of the great respect I have for each of them as a coach and person of character, combined with the experiences we’ve all gone through together. This is the hardest part of the business and we wish them nothing but the best.’”

Star linebacker Micah Parsons tweeted a note thanking Edwards in particular for his time with the team.

Following the team’s loss in the NFC Divisional round, Jerry Jones said definitively that McCarthy would be back as the Cowboys’ coach and that his job was safe. And next year will be an important season for him—as the team’s performance will land squarely on his shoulders.