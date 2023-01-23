Following Dallas’s loss to San Francisco in Sunday’s NFC divisional round playoff game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones assured that McCarthy’s job “remains safe” as the team’s coach and that Jones agreed with McCarthy’s decision making with kicker Brett Maher.

Jones even went so far as to say that Maher was “exonerated” after making both of his field goal attempts on Sunday, according to Jori Epstein of Yahoo.

The Cowboys offense struggled all afternoon to get anything going against the stout 49ers defense. Dallas tallied just 282 yards of total offense and went 5-for-15 on third down in Sunday’s defeat. The end result was Dallas missing out on the NFC championship game for the 27th consecutive season.

As for McCarthy, he is 30–20 in the regular season as coach since taking over the job prior to the 2020 season. Sunday’s playoff loss to the 49ers moved him to 1–2 overall in the postseason with Dallas.