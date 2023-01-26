Days after being bounced out of the playoffs by the 49ers for the second year in a row, the Cowboys are making some changes to their coaching staff.

The team has reportedly parted ways with running backs coach Skip Peete and linebackers coach George Edwards, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The move could have an impact on Elliott’s future with the team, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Elliott signed a six-year extension worth $90 million in 2019 and is entering the first year of the deal where he doesn’t have any guarantees tied to his salary. He’s due $10.9 million in 2023, and is reportedly open to taking a pay cut to remain with Dallas.

Peete joined the Cowboys with the arrival of head coach Mike McCarthy in 2020. He previously served as the running backs coach with the Rams from ’16 to ’19. Edwards also arrived in Dallas in ’20 after previously working as the co-defensive coordinator for the Vikings from ’14 to ’19.