The Rams are hiring Mike LaFleur to be their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. The 36-year-old is coming off two seasons as the Jets offensive coordinator, but the team parted ways with him earlier this month following a six-game losing streak to end the season.

LaFleur’s NFL coaching career began while working with Kyle Shanahan in Cleveland and Atlanta, before he followed Shanahan to San Francisco in 2017. He spent four seasons as the passing game coordinator, then left for New York when Robert Saleh got the Jets head coaching job. New York announced it hired Nathaniel Hackett to replace LaFleur on Thursday.

The Rams are filling the role left by Liam Coen, who took the Kentucky offensive coordinator job following his lone season as Los Angeles’s offensive coordinator. LaFleur will be the second in his family to take this role for the Rams, as Sean McVay’s first offensive coordinator with the Rams was Matt LaFleur in 2017.

Los Angeles is coming off its worst season in the McVay era with a 5–12 record, but the fifth-year head coach announced he would return in 2023 instead of stepping away.