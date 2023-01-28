Bengals Elevate QB Jake Browning to Roster for AFC Title vs. Chiefs

Ahead of the AFC championship on Sunday, the Bengals made a surprising move to fill their roster for the game. Cincinnati announced that it promoted quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad, giving them three active quarterbacks for the game.

Browning played in college at the University of Washington, starting for four years which included a 39–15 record. In total, he threw for over 12,000 yards in four years for the Huskies with 94 touchdowns to just 34 interceptions. He led the program to the College Football Playoff in 2017.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft, Browning has spent time on the practice squads for both the Bengals and Vikings but has yet to play in a game.

Cincinnati added Browning to the practice squad in 2021, and he has spent the past two years offering quarterback depth. He will be active on Sunday along with Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen, giving the Bengals three quarterbacks just in case disaster hits.