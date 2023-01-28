Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken interviewed with the Ravens this week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the latest indication that the highly-touted Bulldogs assistant is eyeing a return the professional coaching ranks.

On Friday, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported that Monken plans to meet with the Buccaneers next week after Tampa fired Byron Leftwich following the team’s elimination from the playoffs in the wild-card round. Pelissero’s report adds further legitimacy to the idea that Monken is seriously considering a move back to the NFL after spending the last three years in Athens.

Monken, 56, has been tremendously successful in developing the Bulldogs offense over the last few years under coach Kirby Smart. In the last two seasons, the program has posted a combined 29–1 record and won back-to-back national championships. Though it’s often Georgia’s defense that’s lauded for carrying the team, the offense ranked fifth in the NCAA in points (41.1) and total yards (501.1) per game in 2022 due in large part to Monken’s efforts in developing the unit.

Prior to his stint with the Bulldogs, Monken spent a year as the offensive coordinator with the Browns in 2019. He joined Cleveland after serving as the Buccaneers OC for three seasons from ’16 to ’18.

Baltimore is searching for a new offensive coordinator after agreeing to part ways with Greg Roman, the team announced last Thursday. Roman had been a part of John Harbaugh’s staff since the 2017 season and was credited with helping to develop Lamar Jackson into an NFL MVP during the ’19 campaign.

The Ravens have also expressed reported interest in other candidates such as Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson, Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Browns wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea and Seahawks quarterback Dave Canales.