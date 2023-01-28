As the Buccaneers continue their search for a new offensive coordinator, one of the top offensive minds in college football with former ties to the organization is reportedly scheduled for an interview in the coming days.

Tampa Bay is set to meet with Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken next week, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported Friday. Monken, 56, has spent the last three years with the Bulldogs after a second stint in the NFL that included a three-year run as the Bucs’ offensive coordinator under ex-coach Dirk Koetter from 2016 to '18.

During his time at UGA alongside coach Kirby Smart, Monken, one of CFB’s highest-paid offensive coordinators, has elevated the offense to one of the best in the nation over the past two seasons. In that span, the program has posted a combined 29–1 record, including a 15–0 mark in 2022, and snapped a 41-year national title drought to become just the fourth back-to-back national champions in CFB history (2021, 2022).

This past season, the Bulldogs ranked fifth in the NCAA in points (41.1) and total yards (501.1) per game, vastly improving from their respective ninth- and 26th-place finishes a year prior. UGA extended Monken’s contract following the ’21 season and gave him a raise last offseason; his current contract expires in 2024.

A longtime assistant with over 30 years of experience, Monken is the first coach from the collegiate ranks who the Bucs will interview since firing Byron Leftwich on Jan. 19. Monken’s previous NFL experience also includes a stint as the Jaguars wide receivers coach from 2007 to ’10, Tampa’s wide receivers coach in ’16 and a one-year run as the Browns’ OC in 2019.

In addition to Monken, Tampa is also set for an upcoming interview with Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney. The club has already completed interviews with Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher (Friday), Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell and Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Thursday) and Broncos passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak (Wednesday).