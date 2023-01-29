The 49ers announced running back Christian McCaffrey is active for the NFC championship game on Sunday. However, backup running back Elijah Mitchell is officially inactive.

McCaffrey had been dealing all week with a calf contusion that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday and limited him during Friday’s practice. However, the star running back never doubted his ability to play and had said he expected to suit up in Philadelphia.

Since being traded to San Francisco, McCaffrey has recorded 746 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in 11 regular-season games, along with 464 receiving yards and four touchdown catches.

Mitchell, on the other hand, didn’t practice all week due to a groin injury after playing in just five games all year. When active, Mitchell had averaged 55.8 rushing yards per game.

His absence means Jordan Mason, who was active for 16 regular-season games, will serve as McCaffrey’s backup. San Francisco also will have veteran Tevin Coleman active for the game.