Brittany Mahomes Sends Bengals Into Offseason With Savage Tweet

The Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LVII after their AFC championship game win over the Bengals on Sunday and one Kansas City supporter is rubbing it in with three simple words.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter and appeared to throw shade toward Cincinnati right after the Bengals’ heartbreaking 23–20 loss.

“Cancun on 3,” she said on Twitter.

She is referencing the popular meme primarily used in the NBA when a team’s season ends and its players head for vacation. Mahomes isn’t shy about weighing in on Chiefs games on social media. And this time was no different.

The Chiefs are heading to their third Super Bowl in the past four years, where they’ll face the Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.