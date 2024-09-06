SI

2024 NFL Season Kicks Off in Front of Gorgeous Rainbow at Arrowhead Stadium

Stephen Douglas

A rainbow appears over Arrowhead Stadium.
A rainbow appears over Arrowhead Stadium. / NBC
The 2024 NFL season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens was delayed about 20 minutes on Thursday night as bad weather passed over GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during warmups. When the weather cleared, a beautiful rainbow appeared near the stadium and made for a very picturesque scene.

That's right folks, the 2024 NFL season began with Taylor Swift, lightning, and a rainbow. As if celebrating the Chiefs' latest Super Bowl victory wasn't enough of an event.

If you find a picture from the right angle, it looks like the stadium is at the end of the rainbow, which is a little too on the nose even for the NFL, but you can't plan the weather. All you can do is build a stadium with a roof, which the Chiefs didn't. And that's why the game was delayed and we got all these cool images tonight.

Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

