2025 NFL Schedule: NFC Team Record Predictions
Now that the full 2025 NFL schedule has been released, it’s time to make final record predictions.
Yes, it’s only May, but there’s no reason to stall. The draft is in the books, the free agency frenzy is in the rearview mirror and now we know the order of opponents. So go ahead and stare at those schedules and pencil in “win” or “loss” after each week. What could go wrong?
Welp, for starters, the NFC appears to be wide open. That’s not a knock on the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, but they lost plenty of talent in free agency. The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders improved after two notable trades for wide receivers—George Pickens and Deebo Samuel, respectively.
The Chicago Bears also improved after a handful of moves for skill players and offensive linemen, but bet on them at your own discretion. Chicago flopped after gaining plenty of offseason hype last year, but that was last year. There are new quarterbacks with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. Sam Darnold said goodbye to Minnesota and hello to Seattle. Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is set to take over Darnold’s old starting job and will learn about life in the tough NFC North.
Plenty has happened since the Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans. Now it’s time for the MMQB to call its shots—and to upset a handful of fan bases. I got the NFC record predictions covered, while my colleague Matt Verderame handled the AFC record predictions.
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles: 13–4
The Eagles have a brutal first five weeks, including the Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. But the defending champs proved last season that they’re capable of brushing off slow starts—winning 10 consecutive games after a 2–2 start. There won’t be many favorable stretches, especially residing in the rugged NFC East, but the Eagles have the advantage of leaning on a stout offensive line and Saquon Barkley.
Dallas Cowboys: 11–6
Despite the eight prime-time games, Dallas has somewhat of a favorable early schedule, playing the Giants and Packers at home and the Bears and Jets on the road in the first five weeks. Pickens and the Cowboys could be the betting favorites in the four games, but they might find themselves down 0–1 after the tough season opener in Philadelphia.
Washington Commanders: 10–7
There’s a lot of hype surrounding the Commanders after they followed Jayden Daniels’s historic rookie season with the splash trades for Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. Washington’s roster improved, but so did the competition. The Commanders will face the NFC North and the AFC West, two divisions that had three playoff teams a year ago.
New York Giants: 4–13
Unfortunately for the Giants, they won’t get the benefits that usually come from receiving a last-place schedule. In addition to their divisional matchups, Russell Wilson or Jaxson Dart or Jameis Winston will have to face the teams in the NFC North and AFC West. They’re going to need their dominant defensive front to keep them in games this season.
NFC North
Detroit Lions: 14–3
Perhaps this could be the Lions’ revenge tour after falling flat in the divisional playoff loss against the Commanders. We should find out immediately if Dan Campbell’s Lions are still just as good without former coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Detroit gets divisional foes Green Bay and Chicago before a Week 3 showdown in Baltimore.
Chicago Bears: 9–8
The Bears were again crowned an offseason winner thanks to a handful of notable moves, including a revamped offensive line that gained Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman. But Caleb Williams’s new offensive line won’t get much time to settle in, facing the Vikings’ vaunted pass rush in the season opener.
Green Bay Packers: 7–10
The Packers and their many wide receivers might have caught a break in Week 1, drawing a Lions defense that might not be at full strength with edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and defensive tackle Alim McNeill recovering from significant injuries. But Green Bay will need a better season from Jordan Love to compete with the best teams in the league.
Minnesota Vikings: 7–10
McCarthy will have plenty of pressure on and off the field, with his first two career starts scheduled to be in prime time. First, a Monday night road date with the Bears, followed by a Sunday night home meeting against the Falcons. However, McCarthy could be set up for early success, operating a talented offense that includes Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.
NFC South
Carolina Panthers: 10–7
All of the Panthers’ notable offseason moves, including the first-round selection of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, could lead to them becoming the NFC’s surprise team. With an improved roster, it’s a make-or-break season for third-year quarterback Bryce Young, who will get to play against rookie Travis Hunter, if he plays defense in Week 1 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Atlanta Falcons: 8–9
It’s tough to tell whether Michael Penix Jr. getting only three starts as a rookie will help or hurt him in his second season. On one hand, there’s not a lot of game film for opposing defensive coordinators to study. The downside? Penix lacks experience and has never been tested for a full NFL season. He’ll face fellow 2024 first-round QBs McCarthy and Daniels in Weeks 2 and 4, respectively.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8–9
It’s probably not wise to doubt the Buccaneers, who have won four consecutive NFC South titles. However, Baker Mayfield, who will be without former offensive coordinator Liam Coen, has a tough slate, including road matchups against the Texans, Lions, Bills and Rams. The Buccaneers can prove they’re still the team to beat in the division by knocking off the Falcons at home in Week 1.
New Orleans Saints: 3–14
The Saints are already behind with Derek Carr’s abrupt retirement last week. First-year coach Kellen Moore has the daunting challenge of getting rookie Tyler Shough to produce immediately, unless Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener surprisingly wins the job. If Shough struggles, New Orleans could be the early frontrunner for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft.
NFC West
Los Angeles Rams: 12–5
For the Rams to become legitimate Super Bowl contenders, they will need faster starts than the past two seasons. They started 3–6 in 2023 and 1–4 last season. With the arrival of Davante Adams, perhaps the Rams can get by the AFC South teams, the Texans and Titans, to jump to a 2–0 start this season.
Arizona Cardinals: 10–7
The Cardinals faded fast after a 6–4 start last season. Maybe they’ll finish better this season with the influx of talent the defense gained this offseason, including the splash signing of Josh Sweat and draft selections of Walter Nolen and Will Johnson. The Cardinals have a favorable early schedule, starting at New Orleans before a home meeting with Carolina.
San Francisco 49ers: 8–9
The 49ers have spent most of their offseason hearing about all the talent they lost in free agency. This team could be highly motivated and dangerous, especially if Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams stay healthy. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the 49ers turn many doubters into believers after starting the season against the Seahawks, Saints, Cardinals and Jaguars.
Seattle Seahawks: 6–11
The Seahawks flipped their roster heading into Year 2 with coach Mike Macdonald. However, they took a risk signing Darnold and Cooper Kupp after trading Geno Smith and DK Metcalf. Seattle starts against divisional foe San Francisco before a potential revenge game from Metcalf in Pittsburgh. Darnold will face his former team in Week 13, when the Seahawks host the Vikings.