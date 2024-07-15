32 NFL Teams in 32 Days: Chiefs Eye History-Making Season
Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be taking a closer look at every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2024 win totals. Up next: the Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes recently flashed three fingers with diamonds during the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest Super Bowl rings ceremony, reminding the football public that it’s not far-fetched for him to match Tom Brady’s seven rings.
Mahomes, 28, still has a long way to go and will one day face the challenges Brady did in New England when it comes to drastic roster changes. Tight end Travis Kelce is entering his age-35 season and defensive tackle Chris Jones recently turned 30 in July. But they’re not going anywhere any time soon after both star players signed lucrative contract extensions to remain in Kansas City for the foreseeable future and chase a third consecutive Super Bowl.
Most of the core group is back, but the Chiefs had a few champagne problems in the offseason, leading to the team trading cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans to prioritize retaining Jones before free agency and redoing Kelce’s outdated contract.
The loss of Sneed could hurt on the field, but most of the Chiefs’ concerns after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII have involved off-the-field issues, including No. 1 wide receiver Rashee Rice, who faces eight felony charges in connection with allegedly driving 119 miles per hour on a Saturday evening in Dallas, resulting in a six-car crash. While nobody was considered to be seriously injured, Rice could be suspended by the NFL.
The Chiefs, however, did add wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and used a first-round pick on a speedy wideout who might be their breakout player of 2024. Kansas City tends to find new stars via the draft to maintain its successful run since Mahomes took over as the starter in 2018.
Biggest gamble this offseason: Trading Sneed to the Titans
The Chiefs were forced to trade their reliable No. 1 outside cornerback, Sneed, to afford paying Jones and Kelce this offseason while operating around Mahomes’s sizable cap number. Had Jones not delivered back-to-back dominant seasons to help the Chiefs win two Super Bowls, perhaps the team would have leaned in favor of Sneed because Jones is heading into his age-30 season. Sneed is three years younger than Jones and flourished with the role of covering No. 1 wide receivers on a weekly basis.
But it didn’t help that Trent McDuffie was probably the team’s best all-around cornerback because of his versatility. The Chiefs rolled the dice sending Sneed to the Titans and now need Joshua Williams, the 2022 fourth-round pick, or Jaylen Watson, the ’22 seventh-round pick, to step up on the opposite side of McDuffie. The gamble will be worth it, though, if Jones and Kelce have a few more prime years. And the Chiefs have a track record of making the right decisions when it comes to juggling the contracts of star players, evident by their two Super Bowls after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.
Toughest stretch of the season: Weeks 7 to 11
The Chiefs will have many battles against potential Super Bowl contenders, but the schedule somewhat broke their way because they don’t have a daunting stretch compared to other teams. That’s one of the perks of playing in the subpar AFC West, a division Kansas City has won the past eight seasons. But the reigning champions could run into trouble with their back-to-back road games on the West Coast against the 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. Maybe the AFC West is stronger this year, especially after the Raiders embarrassed the Chiefs on Christmas Day.
After the road trip, the Chiefs get a tough home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a road clash against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. The competition level might let up with the Denver Broncos (at Arrowhead Stadium) sandwiched between the Buccaneers and Bills.
Breakout player to watch: WR Xavier Worthy
Worthy might be asked to play many snaps early in the season if Rice is hit with a lengthy suspension for his legal troubles that occurred in the offseason. Worthy could quickly emerge as Mahomes’s favorite downfield target after setting the 40-yard dash record at the scouting combine with a time of 4.21 seconds.
But there is some concern because Worthy missed a few practices due to a hamstring injury. The No. 28 pick in the 2024 draft recorded 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns during his final season at Texas.
Best-case scenario: Kelce, Jones continue to play at an elite level
The Chiefs took care of Jones and Kelce with new contracts this offseason after they helped deliver back-to-back Super Bowls. But the Chiefs also paid them for what could come, as they aim to make history as the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. That’s going to require more of the same production from Kelce and Jones.
Somehow Jones topped his epic 2022 postseason with more dominance in ’23, which he needed because at one point it seemed he and the organization were far apart on contract negotiations. And the Chiefs couldn’t afford to lose the two-time first-team All-Pro because he elevates a defensive line that doesn’t have much star power at the other positions.
The same can be said for Kelce, who was needed to assist a young receiving corps last season. Kelce’s statistical numbers declined last regular season for his lofty standards, but again proved why he’s the best tight end in the NFL, with stellar performances in the postseason. Kelce turns 35 in October, but the Chiefs can’t afford for him to show his age on the field to complete the historic achievement of a three-peat.
Worst-case scenario: Lengthy postseasons lead to sluggish 2024
It’s remarkable that the Chiefs haven’t had a down year, despite making it to six consecutive AFC championship games with four trips to the Super Bowl in that span. That’s the greatness of Mahomes, who started this run of dominance in 2018. But at some point there could be a sluggish year with all the long seasons and short offseasons. And it almost happened last season when the Chiefs lost four games in six weeks before turning it around to win an eighth consecutive AFC West title. Perhaps the Chiefs have mastered the dynasty level, hitting cruise control in the regular season before going all out in the postseason. Or maybe last year was the start of fatigue setting in for the reigning back-to-back champions.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking
No. 1: Andy Reid (1) and Mahomes (1)
Dynasties are typically born of great coach-quarterback combinations. The Chiefs are no different. Since Mahomes became the starter in 2018, Kansas City has won six AFC West titles, reached six AFC title games, hosting five of them, gone to four Super Bowls and won three rings. Overall, Mahomes is already a Hall of Fame shoo-in while Reid is fourth all-time in wins. —Matt Verderame
Fantasy pick: Worthy
Worthy is an absolute speedster who is going to draw plenty of comparisons to Hill in Kansas City. Much of his sleeper potential will depend on the status of Rice, who could be suspended. If that happens, Worthy could make some real noise in his rookie campaign. He’ll be a very popular best-ball selection as well. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Kelce under 900.5 receiving yards (-135) at DraftKings
Coming off his first season with under 1,000 yards since 2015, I’m taking the under for Kelce who will be competing with Rice, Brown and Worthy for targets. With a capable run game, the Chiefs won’t demand as much from the tight end in the twilight of his career. —Jennifer Piacenti
