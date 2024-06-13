Andy Reid on Xavier Worthy's Injury Status: Will KC's Speedy Rookie WR Be Healthy for Training Camp?
Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy was sidelined throughout almost all of the Chiefs' early-offseason activities (including all of this week's mandatory minicamp) after being selected No. 28 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy suffered a hamstring injury in May and spent much of minicamp watching practice alongside offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.
On Thursday, ahead of a long break for the reigning back-to-back champions, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Worthy's status as he attempts to get healthy before heading to training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri later this summer.
"Yeah, he should be able to [be ready for training camp]," Reid said. "He'll continue to get treatment here, he's getting better. He'll get treatment and we'll just see how he rehabs through that."
Later, Reid was asked about his self-scouting process throughout the offseason and what he and the coaching staff focused on while preparing for 2024. Despite not being asked directly about Worthy, Reid shed some light on what Worthy has missed during his absence so far.
"Really, it's getting that timing down with the new people," Reid said. "And then, 'What do the new people do well?' So, let's see what they can do. Now, with Xavier, we weren't able to do a whole lot of that because of the injury. But, you bring Mecole [Hardman] back in and then you've got Hollywood [Brown], you've got two fast guys, so you can kind of work some things in there and see what they look like. We kinda know the game between 4 [Rashee Rice] and 87 [Travis Kelce] and how they work off of each other, but we were able to expand that too and give them a little bit more to work on. I would tell you just, how the pieces are gonna fit is what we spend most of the time on."