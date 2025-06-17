Cincinnati Bengals OC Dan Pitcher Heaps Huge Praise on Chase Brown: 'Top-10 Back in the League'
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown had a breakout season in 2024, finishing with 990 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 4.3 yards-per-carry.
The Bengals brought in new offensive line coach Scott Peters in hopes of taking their rushing attack to a new level.
"We have to continue to be able to take advantage when teams dedicate resources to stopping the passing attack. The shell coverage. Creating six, five and a half man boxes," Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. "Those are things we have to be able to take advantage of. We don't have to do every run scheme in the world. We can make sure our universe is just the right size, rep it over and over again and execute consistently up front. I believe Chase Brown is a top-10 back in the league."
That last part should get plenty of attention.
"I believe Chase Brown is a top-10 back in the league."
If Pitcher is right, then the Bengals will have the best offense in the NFL this season.
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are top players at their positions. Tee Higgins is arguably a top-10 and certainly cemented as a top-20 wide receiver in the NFL. Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims is one of the better offensive tackle duos in the league.
Brown also caught 54 passes on 69 targets for 360 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. The Bengals are going to use him in the passing game—maybe even more this season than last year.
"Chase is another guy who fits in the same category as Yoshi. The progression is natural. He’s got a well rounded skill set. He obviously contributed a lot in that phase last year," Pitcher said. "You start to see what else can we do. Where else can we put him ... Getting the backs involved in the pass game is something we intend to do."
Brown finished second on the team in yards from scrimmage (1,350) last season. Only (Ja'Marr) Chase finished with more (1,708).
