Shemar Stewart's Representation Denies Bengals Offering Same Language as Other NFL Teams
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart is one of three unsigned first round rookies from the 2025 NFL Draft class.
The 21-year-old left minicamp early on Wednesday. Contract talks between his representation and the Bengals are stuck due to default language that the team is hoping to include in the deal.
Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic shared some insight on the disconnect between Stewart's camp and the Bengals.
"It is my understanding they're offering the same language in this clause as the majority of first-round contracts," Dehner tweeted on Thursday. "And, for reference, have offered the exact language of the pick before (Walter Nolen) and after (Grey Zabel). It's different than that of Murphy and Mims the last two years and the Bengals generally structure contracts differently than most teams with guarantees, which matters. But the language being proposed for this specific clause is common across the NFL."
The Cardinals took Walter Nolen with the 16th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, one spot before the Bengals took Stewart. The Seahawks drafted Zabel with the 18th selection.
Stewart's agency shot this down by replying to Dehner.
"Hi Paul - feel free to message us if you'd like accurate information. Thanks!" they tweeted.
Default language is included in contracts for players across the NFL, including first round picks in this year's draft class. The Bengals haven't done it in the past, which is a big part of Stewart's gripe with the contract being offered.
We'll see if the Bengals and work something out with Stewart in the near future. He voiced his frustrations on Tuesday after practice.
“As in how far I'll take it, it just depends,” Stewart said. “I'm not asking for nothing y'all have never done before. But in y'all's case, y'all just want to win an argument instead of winning more games.”
Stewart hasn't participated in any on-field drills this offseason.
"There's education that happens with all the rookies that we do our best to educate them," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Stewart's comments. "Number one, we want to protect our team, our locker room. And so there's some things I understand when there's frustration there, but that's how he chose to do it, and that's his prerogative, and we look forward to getting him back in the fold."
