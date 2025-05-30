Best Fits for Top Unsigned NFL Free Agents
There are a number of notable players on the trade market who could either be moved or released after the post-June 1 period in the NFL.
Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Will Levis are looking for new homes after losing starting gigs with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans, respectively. So are cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Jaire Alexander, who might no longer be in the long-term plans of the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers. And edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has demanded a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals after waiting more than a year for a new contract. There’s even the slim possibility of Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill being traded this summer.
With all of this talent available on the trading block, the free agency market has hit a snag, and some of these top players might have to wait deep into the summer for another opportunity.
But if teams don’t want to spend big and possibly give up draft capital to acquire veteran help via trades, they can always turn to the players already available.
Here are the top 10 unsigned NFL free agents, along with their best team fit.
10. Asante Samuel Jr., CB
Best team fit: Miami Dolphins
There are a handful of notable names available at this position, but the cornerback market is being held up by the potential trade of Ramsey. If and when Ramsey is moved, the Dolphins should pick up the phone and call Samuel, a feisty defender who made 47 starts in four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Samuel played only four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, but the ’21 second-round pick didn’t miss a game in his first three seasons. Mike Hilton, Rasul Douglas and Stephon Gilmore are also available.
9. Brandon Scherff, G
Best team fit: Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers prioritized adding more weapons for Justin Herbert in the draft. By doing that, they neglected the remaining holes on the interior of the offensive line. Los Angeles has a strong trio with newcomer right guard Mekhi Becton and bookend tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. However, the team needs a left guard, especially if Zion Johnson moves to center to replace Bradley Bozeman. Scherff, who’s entering his age-34 season, is more than capable of filling in at guard for one season. The 10-year veteran has 140 career starts and never missed a game in his three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
8. Justin Simmons, S
Best team fit: Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings could use another safety with Camryn Bynum now with the Indianapolis Colts and Harrison Smith possibly needing to play less in his 14th season. It wasn’t that long ago that Simmons made three consecutive Pro Bowls for the Denver Broncos from 2021 to ’23. Simmons, 31, who had a quality lone season with the Atlanta Falcons, can help form a productive safety rotation in Minnesota with Smith, Theo Jackson and Josh Metellus. Solid coverage is a need in Brian Flores’s aggressive defensive scheme.
7. J.K. Dobbins, RB
Best team fit: Washington Commanders
It’s a bit surprising that Dobbins remains unsigned after bouncing back from significant injuries to emerge as a Comeback Player of the Year candidate with the Chargers last season. Perhaps teams aren’t willing to pay a certain price for a running back with an extensive injury history, but the Commanders could use a productive back such as Dobbins, who recorded 905 yards in 13 games last season. Dobbins wouldn’t have to carry a heavy workload with Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler also on the Commanders’ roster.
6. Za’Darius Smith, edge
Best team fit: Buffalo Bills
Smith’s best days are behind him, but he proved last season with the Detroit Lions that he’s still capable of being a reliable rotational player for a Super Bowl contender. The Bills have already added Joey Bosa, but he has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons and recently injured his calf. Even if Bosa stays healthy when the season arrives, Buffalo still needs depth behind No. 1 edge rusher Gregory Rousseau. Smith, who’s entering his age-33 season, has 69 career sacks in 10 NFL seasons.
5. Jadeveon Clowney, edge
Best team fit: Arizona Cardinals
Earlier this month, the Panthers surprisingly cut Clowney, one of their few reliable defenders last season. Clowney, 32, is no longer a starting edge rusher, but he can help in obvious passing situations as a rotational player. The Cardinals should pursue Clowney to continue building depth on the defensive line. Clowney could come off the bench to help Josh Sweat and Darius Robinson, the 2024 first-round pick who had growing pains as a rookie.
4. Amari Cooper, WR
Best team fit: Pittsburgh Steelers
Cooper, who turns 31 in June, had a quiet, brief stint with the Bills after being traded by the Browns midway through the season. He’s still a solid route runner capable of opening up the field for his teammates. The Steelers are thin at wide receiver after sending George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper can help move the chains and take some attention away from newcomer star wideout DK Metcalf. Cooper, who has 711 career receptions, would make life easier for Mason Rudolph or a popular unsigned quarterback.
3. Julian Blackmon, S
Best team fit: Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals need all the help they can get after their defense endured a dreadful 2024 season. Blackmon can improve the Bengals’ secondary after establishing himself as a quality playmaker in five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Blackmon is coming off a down season and probably didn’t fit the scheme of new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, the former Bengals’ defensive play-caller. Perhaps new Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden sees Blackmon as a team fit.
2. Aaron Rodgers, QB
Best team fit: Pittsburgh Steelers
Rodgers’s commitment to the Steelers, or lack thereof, has annoyed some people, including legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw. But it’s understandable why the team is O.K. with waiting for the four-time MVP. The Steelers don’t have many options with Rudolph penciled in as QB1. Also, Rodgers is coming off a productive season with the Jets and managed to start 17 games. Yes, he wasn’t as good as in his prime years, but the Steelers would gladly welcome what Rodgers had last season after a few stagnant offensive years. Rodgers, who turns 42 in December, completed 63% of his passes and recorded 3,897 yards for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
1. Keenan Allen, WR
Best team fit: Atlanta Falcons
Allen’s production slightly declined in his lone season with the Chicago Bears, but some of that should be attributed to Caleb Williams getting very little time to operate behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. In his final season with the Chargers, Allen registered 108 catches for 1,243 yards. And it’s not like he fell off the cliff last season, recording 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen, 33, could help Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London in Atlanta. Unless tight end Kyle Pitts suddenly becomes a consistent target, the Falcons have a thin pass-catching group.