Brock Purdy Injury Update: 49ers QB Will Miss Thursday Night Showdown vs. Rams
Brock Purdy will officially miss Thursday night's 49ers vs. Rams contest due to toe soreness he felt reappear after returning to the field this past Sunday. The quarterback wasn't able to practice any day this week.
Purdy told reporters on Tuesday that he wanted to do everything he could to be available on Thursday night for the primetime showdown. His soreness did not improve in time for him to compete in the contest, leading to him missing his third game this season.
The quarterback missed Weeks 2 and 3 due to toe soreness and a left shoulder injury. He did tell media on Tuesday that the toe soreness this week is not nearly as bad as it was after Week 1.
Backup Mac Jones will make his third start of the season on Thursday night. He led the 49ers to two wins when he filled in for Purdy previously. Now he'll have a tough matchup vs. the Rams and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford on Thursday night.
Purdy isn't the only 49ers star who will miss Thursday night's game. San Francisco also ruled out receivers Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Jordan Watkins and defensive end Robert Beal. The 49ers are a beat up team right now.
Purdy's Toe Soreness May Be More Serious Than Originally Thought
It was later released that Purdy will not be serving as the 49ers' emergency backup quarterback on Thursday night, The Athletic reported, which might mean his toe soreness is more serious than originally thought. He wanted to start on Thursday night, and now he won't even be ready to come in as backup.
The 49ers will likely elevate Adrian Martinez from the practice squad for the third time already this season, which is the limit before the team must sign him to the active roster.