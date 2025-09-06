49ers Make Decision on Christian McCaffrey's Status for Opener at Seahawks
49ers fans received a scare this week as running back Christian McCaffrey spent time on the injury report—but it appears he'll be just fine to play against the Seahawks Sunday.
San Francisco expects McCaffrey to play barring a setback, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
McCaffrey, 29, was added to the injury report with a calf ailment. However, as Rapoport reported, the Stanford product ran around at practice Friday and appears set to debut on time this season.
Wild swings in durability have long plagued McCaffrey, who ranks eighth in rushing yards among active players. He has played eight games or fewer in three seasons and 16 games or more in the other five. In 2024, he battled Achilles and PCL ailments that limited him to 202 rushing yards in four games.
A relatively light September is in order for the 49ers, who play the Saints, Cardinals and Jaguars after Seattle.