Christian McCaffrey Downplays Injury Status After Missing Practice Friday
49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s injury status took another disappointing turn on Friday.
After the team listed McCaffrey as limited in Thursday’s practice, the star running back missed Friday’s practice entirely, and was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report due to a calf injury.
McCaffrey was able to play in just four games last year due to several devastating injuries, including one at the start of the 2024 campaign that delayed his debut. For that reason, fans and commentators alike were especially concerned regarding San Francisco’s most recent update.
But according to McCaffrey, there’s little to worry about, as he downplayed his current injury while speaking to reporters in the locker room on Friday.
“I feel great about where I’m at,” McCaffrey said. “Unfortunately, when you have an injury history that I have, sometimes when you don’t practice, things get blown out of proportion. Like I said, I feel great.”
McCaffrey added that he was pleased that both he and the team were able to proceed with caution, as he’s been his “own worst enemy” in some regards when trying to play through injury.
McCaffrey is still officially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for Sunday, but by his account, he’s feeling good and just playing it safe. We’ll know more about how serious his injury is on Sunday, when he’s either suited up or not on the sidelines.