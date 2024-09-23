49ers' Christian McCaffrey to See Specialist in Germany About Achilles Injury
Christian McCaffrey has left the country to get help with an injury.
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that the running back recently traveled to Germany to visit with a specialist regarding his injured Achilles tendon, which has held him out of the 49ers' first three games. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year is expected to spend a few days overseas this week.
That's not great news for the 49ers, who are already dealing with a ton of injuries. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle were out in Week 3, while quarterback Brock Purdy is day-to-day with back soreness. Shanahan also revealed Monday that tackle Javon Hargrave likely will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a triceps injury.
McCaffrey starred for the 49ers in 2023, rushing for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns on 272 carries (5.4 yards per carry). He also caught 67 passes for 564 yards and seven more scores. Those 2,023 total yards and 21 touchdowns earned him his third first-team All-Pro nod. The 28-year-old is at the top of his game, and got a two-year contract extension that added $38 million to his deal this offseason.
The 49ers made a run to the Super Bowl last season thanks largely to McCaffrey's incredible season and Purdy's rapid development. Without their star running back healthy, the 49ers have started 1-2 and look like they could use McCaffrey back soon.