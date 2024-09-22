A Sea of 49ers Fans Took Over SoFi Stadium Against Rams
The San Francisco 49ers likely felt right at home in Week 3.
The Niners traveled south to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, and plenty of their own fans were in attendance to greet them. There was a sea of red in the stands even before kickoff.
Once the crowd filled it, the disparity was even more pronounced.
The reaction when the 49ers scored a touchdown was ridiculous when you consider they are the road team.
The Rams have started the season 0-2 with a -37 point differential. While the 49ers are 1-1, they are also defending NFC champions and are one of the Super Bowl favorites this season. Los Angeles has suffered a ton of bad injury luck to start the season, as star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are out, while multiple offensive linemen and key secondary pieces are on injured reserve. It's not surprising the enthusiasm of these respective fan bases is headed in different directions.
Props to 49ers fans for showing up to cheer on their team. It seems SoFi Stadium will always be a haven for fans of opposing teams, as this happens to the Chargers almost every week.