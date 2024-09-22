SI

A Sea of 49ers Fans Took Over SoFi Stadium Against Rams

Niners fans packed SoFi Stadium against the Rams.

Ryan Phillips

49ers fans took over SoFi Stadium against the Rams.
49ers fans took over SoFi Stadium against the Rams. /
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers likely felt right at home in Week 3.

The Niners traveled south to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, and plenty of their own fans were in attendance to greet them. There was a sea of red in the stands even before kickoff.

Once the crowd filled it, the disparity was even more pronounced.

The reaction when the 49ers scored a touchdown was ridiculous when you consider they are the road team.

The Rams have started the season 0-2 with a -37 point differential. While the 49ers are 1-1, they are also defending NFC champions and are one of the Super Bowl favorites this season. Los Angeles has suffered a ton of bad injury luck to start the season, as star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are out, while multiple offensive linemen and key secondary pieces are on injured reserve. It's not surprising the enthusiasm of these respective fan bases is headed in different directions.

Props to 49ers fans for showing up to cheer on their team. It seems SoFi Stadium will always be a haven for fans of opposing teams, as this happens to the Chargers almost every week.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL