49ers Finalizing Trade With Eagles to Acquire Defensive Lineman
The San Francisco 49ers are finalizing a trade to acquire Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Bryce Huff in exchange for a mid-round pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday.
Per Schefter, the Eagles re-worked Huff's contract earlier this week. He was previously going to make $17 million fully guaranteed from the Eagles, but now the Eagles will be responsible for paying him $9.05 million while the 49ers will pay the remaining $7.95 million of his contract in 2025. The trade for Huff cannot be processed until after June 1.
The trade reunites Huff with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who previously coached Huff on the New York Jets from 2021-23. Huff was an undrafted free agent signed by the Jets in 2020, and had the best season of his career under Saleh in 2023, when he notched 10 sacks.
Following that career year, Huff signed with the Eagles on a three-year deal in 2024. He recorded 2.5 sacks on the season, but also missed five weeks with a wrist injury and was inactive during the team's Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The trade is part of the 49ers' continued effort to revamp and add to their defense. The 49ers defense took some steps back in 2024, which played a significant role in the team going from Super Bowl contender to just 6-11 last year. After losing multiple key defenders in free agency, the 49ers prioritized defense during the draft—their first five picks were on defensive players—and are now adding another piece via trade.