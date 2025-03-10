Broncos Agree on Deal With 49ers Star Linebacker Dre Greenlaw
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw agreed upon a three-year deal worth $35 million with the Denver Broncos on Monday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported.
Greenlaw joins his former 49ers teammate and safety Talanoa Hufanga in Denver, who landed with the Broncos on a three-year deal earlier on Monday. Greenlaw has spent all six of his NFL seasons in San Francisco until now.
The linebacker tore his Achilles during Super Bowl LVIII in Feb. 2024 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had surgery that offseason and started the 2024 season on the injured reserve/PUP list. He wasn't activated until Dec. 12, so he only made two game appearances for the 49ers last season. In those two games, Greenlaw tallied nine tackles.
During the 2023 season, though, Greenlaw totaled 120 tackles (75 being solo) and 1.5 sacks. In his six-year career, Greenlaw's completed 455 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
Despite his limited playing time last season, Greenlaw is now about the 10th highest-paid linebacker per year with an $11.6 million annual salary, via The San Francisco Standard's David Lombardi.