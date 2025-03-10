SI

Broncos Agree on Deal With 49ers Star Linebacker Dre Greenlaw

He will join former 49ers teammate Talanoa Hufanga in Denver.

Madison Williams

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw waits for a play to start.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw waits for a play to start. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw agreed upon a three-year deal worth $35 million with the Denver Broncos on Monday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported.

Greenlaw joins his former 49ers teammate and safety Talanoa Hufanga in Denver, who landed with the Broncos on a three-year deal earlier on Monday. Greenlaw has spent all six of his NFL seasons in San Francisco until now.

The linebacker tore his Achilles during Super Bowl LVIII in Feb. 2024 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had surgery that offseason and started the 2024 season on the injured reserve/PUP list. He wasn't activated until Dec. 12, so he only made two game appearances for the 49ers last season. In those two games, Greenlaw tallied nine tackles.

During the 2023 season, though, Greenlaw totaled 120 tackles (75 being solo) and 1.5 sacks. In his six-year career, Greenlaw's completed 455 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Despite his limited playing time last season, Greenlaw is now about the 10th highest-paid linebacker per year with an $11.6 million annual salary, via The San Francisco Standard's David Lombardi.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL