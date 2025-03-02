George Kittle Had Five-Word Reaction to 49ers' Deebo Samuel Trade
The San Francisco 49ers are parting ways with a core member of their last two Super Bowl teams as they agreed to trade Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders on Saturday for a fifth-round pick.
Since the trade was reported, Samuel posted a farewell video highlighting his time with the 49ers. Multiple teammates have reacted to the trade, including All-Pro tight end George Kittle, who commented on the post with a salute emoji and red heart emoji.
Kittle additionally reposted the reel to his Instagram stories with the message: "My brother! Go be great!"
Earlier this month, Kittle called Samuel a player he doesn't think "you can really replace."
“I don’t think you can really replace him,” Kittle said. “We’re just going to have to build our offense a little bit differently because we don’t have that available to us. But Deebo’s a hell of a football player. I’ve loved being his teammate, I’ve loved sharing the field with him, I’ve loved going to war with him. If that is what happens and he gets traded, I’ll be very sad. But at the same time, I’m always happy for guys to get opportunities and that’s all you can ask for in the NFL. Deebo’s one of my guys and I love playing with him.”
A trade felt inevitable when Samuel requested one following a 2024 season that was disappointing by both his and the 49ers' standards, but it is still a bittersweet moment for a player that shined in many memorable moments. For much of his six seasons in San Francisco, Samuel was a dynamic playmaker that could catch, run the ball, and out-physical defenders to accumulate yards after the catch.
Along with Kittle, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who spent one season playing with Samuel, commented: "Go be great brudda! All love this way" with a red heart emoji."
Kristin Juszczyk, seamstress and wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, commented: "We’re always team Deebo in this house!"