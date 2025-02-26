49ers' John Lynch Gives Update As to Whether Team Will Seek Deebo Samuel Trade
After six mostly productive years, the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Deebo Samuel may have reached the end of the line.
On Feb. 9, Samuel indicated to ESPN that he had asked the 49ers to trade him. The request came in the wake of a poor season for San Francisco, which was limited by a rash of injuries to a 6–11 record.
Wednesday saw 49ers general manager John Lynch address Samuel's request head on—telling reporters San Francisco intends to honor it.
"We're on good terms with Deebo. He's asked for a fresh start and I think we're going to honor that," Lynch said via Tracy Sandler of Fangirl Sports.
Samuel ranks 11th on the 49ers' all-time receiving yards leaderboard with 4,792—a 1,006-yards-per-17-games pace. He's caught 334 passes for 22 touchdowns and garnered first team All-Pro honors in 2021.
"At some point, time happens," Lynch said. "He asked for that ... it probably makes sense so we're at least allowing him to look and we're having conversations. We'll see where that goes."