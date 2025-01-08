49ers, Kyle Shanahan Promote Klay Kubiak to Offensive Coordinator
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced a major promotion at his and general manager John Lynch's end-of-season press conference on Wednesday.
As relayed by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, the team is naming Klay Kubiak as their offensive coordinator heading into the 2025 season.
Shanahan says that he'll continue to call plays on offense and that, "Kubiak's role is gonna be the same as it's always been. Which is offensive coordinator... Now he'll get the official title."
Shanahan and Kubiak have long-time ties as their fathers worked together for years.
Klay's father Gary, worked under Shanahan's father Mike for more than a decade. Mike Shanahan was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from '95 through '08 and Gary Kubiak was his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from '95 through '02, then solely his offensive coordinator from '03 until '05. They two were also on staff together with the 49ers in 1994.
Kubiak, 36, has been coaching with San Francisco since 2021. He began as defensive quality control coach before moving to the offensive side of the football in 2022. He's since served as assistant quarterbacks coach ('22-'23) and offensive passing game specialist ('24).
Prior to joining the 49ers, Kubiak coached at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Houston, Texas as their offensive coordinator ('13-'15, '17) and as their head coach ('18-'20). Kubiak is also the brother of Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
The 49ers have named just one offensive coordinator since Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017. It was Mike McDaniel in 2021, who was hired as the Dolphins' head coach the following offseason. Kubiak now takes over those honors.
Known for a highly efficient, innovative system, San Francisco's offense ranked fourth in the NFL in yard per game in 2024 (376.3)—but just 14th in points per game (22.9) as they dealt with injuries to Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brock Purdy throughout the season.
Their main task this offseason will be locking quarterback Brock Purdy up to a long-term extension, which Lynch also discussed on Wednesday.
By elevating Kubiak, it would appear their offeseason moves are already under way.