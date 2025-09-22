SI

49ers Lose Nick Bosa for Remainder of 2025 Season with Torn ACL

San Francisco continues to deal with a surplus of injuries.

Bosa will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
The 49ers received some very unfortunate injury news on Monday morning.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, defensive end Nick Bosa tore his ACL in San Francisco's win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He's set to undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

