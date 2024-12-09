NFL Fans Can't Believe 49ers' Luck After Latest RB Goes Down With Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have been bitten badly by the injury bug during the 2024 NFL season. No position on the roster has dealt with more setbacks than the running backs room, which entered play on Sunday with running backs Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell on IR.
Things only worsened during the win against the Chicago Bears. Fourth-string running back Isaac Guerendo, who drew the start in the absence of his aforementioned teammates, exited the game during the second half after picking up an injury of his own.
Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Guerendo after the game and told reporters that the team believes he suffered a sprained foot, but he'd require an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.
Guerendo's is the latest in a laundry list of injuries to plague the 49ers this season, and fans on social media couldn't help but note just how unlucky the team has been in terms of keeping its key players on the field.