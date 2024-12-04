Christian McCaffrey Pens Emotional Message for 49ers Fans After Going Back On IR
It's been a difficult year for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, who has spent more time working his way back from injuries than he has on the field.
His latest injury is set to keep him sidelined for the rest of the season, as the San Francisco 49ers placed him on Injured Reserve for the second time this year. As a result, McCaffrey will end the 2024 season having only played in four games.
The 28-year-old took to social media on Wednesday to share a heartfelt message for 49ers fans after his injury-plagued campaign. In his post, McCaffrey detailed some of his emotions about the injury before vowing to come back better when he's healed up.
McCaffrey started the season on IR while dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. Searching for answers to the lingering injury, McCaffrey even flew to Germany to visit with a specialist. He eventually was able to return in Week 10 and played in the 49ers' next four games. During the Week 13 showdown against the Buffalo Bills, however, McCaffrey suffered the PCL injury that landed him back on IR.
After scoring 21 total touchdowns during the 2023 regular season, McCaffrey will end the '24 campaign without having made one trip to the end zone. He made clear to fans that he's determined to return to his dominant form in 2025 after what's been a season full of unfortunate setbacks.