49ers Place Rickey Pearsall on NFI List After Being Shot in the Chest

Ryan Phillips

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) smiles during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
Ricky Pearsall has had a crazy weekend.

The rookie wide receiver was shot in the chest in an attempted robbery on Saturday and was luckily upgraded to fair condition on Sunday before being released from the hospital on Monday. He didn't require surgery despite the shooting, and it's clear the San Francisco 49ers believe there is a chance he will play this season.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 49ers placed Pearsall on the reserve/non-football injury list, which will make him ineligible for the first four games of the season. There's no guarantee he'll be back this year, but the chance is still there.

The 49ers made Pearsall the No. 31 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. After playing his first three college seasons at Arizona State, Pearsall transferred to Florida for his final two seasons of eligibility, and flourished as a fifth-year senior in 2023. He hit career highs in catches (65) and receiving yards (965), while racking up four receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

Pearsall was expected to be part of a deep 49ers receiving corps that already includes Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings.

Hopefully, he'll be able to make his way back to the field this season.

