49ers Announce Ricky Pearsall Has Been Released From Hospital
On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers announced rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall had been released from the hospital. Pearsall was shot through the chest on Saturday during an attempted robbery.
"San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital this afternoon as he continues to recover from a bullet wound in his chest," the team statement said. "He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organization, would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors and staff at San Francisco General Hospital."
The full statement can be found below.
Earlier in the day, Pearsall's mother posted on Facebook to announce the bullet had missed his vital organs and that Pearsall was in "good spirits."
All in all, great news for Pearsall and his family.