49ers Sign Former Pro Bowler to Bolster Offensive Line in Front of Brock Purdy

D.J. Humphries, age 31, spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Kadlick

Humphries spent the back-half of last season with the Chiefs. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
After selecting 11 rookies this past weekend in the 2025 NFL draft, the 49ers are now adding some veteran offensive line depth in front of quarterback Brock Purdy.

According to his agency, AMDG Sports, tackle D.J. Humphries is signing with San Francisco.

Humphries—age 31—spent his first nine seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021, but tore his ACL in December of '23 and was released ahead of the '24 season. Humphries signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last November.

The signing of Humphries in San Francisco comes on the heels of the team extending tight end George Kittle on a four-year, $76.4 million deal on Tuesday morning.

Next up? Purdy—who may ultimately warrant upwards of $50 million per year.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

