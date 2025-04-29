49ers Sign Former Pro Bowler to Bolster Offensive Line in Front of Brock Purdy
After selecting 11 rookies this past weekend in the 2025 NFL draft, the 49ers are now adding some veteran offensive line depth in front of quarterback Brock Purdy.
According to his agency, AMDG Sports, tackle D.J. Humphries is signing with San Francisco.
Humphries—age 31—spent his first nine seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021, but tore his ACL in December of '23 and was released ahead of the '24 season. Humphries signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last November.
The signing of Humphries in San Francisco comes on the heels of the team extending tight end George Kittle on a four-year, $76.4 million deal on Tuesday morning.
Next up? Purdy—who may ultimately warrant upwards of $50 million per year.