49ers Sign Veteran Kicker Greg Joseph to One-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers are dropping more contract news on Friday night as the team also signed veteran kicker Greg Joseph to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This comes shortly after the 49ers' five-year contract extension with quarterback Brock Purdy was announced.
Joseph's signing sets him up for a starting kicker competition vs. Jake Moody, who's been the 49ers' starter the past two seasons. Moody started in 14 games for the 49ers last season, making 24 of 34 field goal attempts—five of those misses came from the 40-49 yard range, while the other five misses came from the 50+ yard range. He only missed four total field goals during his rookie 2023 season.
Joseph jumped around during the 2024 season, competing for the New York Giants, Washington Commanders and then the New York Jets. He spent the three seasons prior with the Minnesota Vikings, starting in all 51 games across those three years.
Over the course of Joseph's career, which began in 2018, he's made 116-141 field goal attempts for an 82.3% accuracy rate. He's also made 157 of 173 extra point attempts.