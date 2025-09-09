49ers Sign Veteran Replacement Kicker After Releasing Jake Moody
The 49ers have found their next kicker.
San Francisco released kicker and former third-round pick Jake Moody on Tuesday after he went 1-for-3 on field goal attempts in Week 1. The team moved quickly and inked his replacement a few hours later.
The 49ers have signed veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro to take over for Moody. The 29-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, and was 22-of-26 on field goals during the 2024 season and 33-of-35 on extra points. During his three campaigns in Carolina, Pineiro was 80-of-90 (88.9%) on field goals and 80-of-87 on extra points (92.0%).
Pineiro went undrafted out of Florida in 2018, but spent his rookie season with the then-Oakland Raiders, and never took the field after being placed on injured reserve. In '19, he was traded to the Bears and was the team's kicker for the full season, but an injury before the '20 season forced him to miss that entire season.
The Colts and Commanders both signed and released Pineiro in 2021 before the Jets signed him to finish up the season. He played five games for the team and was 8-of-8 on field goals and 9-of-10 on extra points. The Jets released him in late August of '22, and the Panthers picked him up a week later.
On November 17 of last season, Pineiro became the NFL's all-time field goal percentage leader during Carolina's bye week. At the time, his 101 made field goals in 113 attempts (89.381%) moved him into first place after the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker went 1-for-3 in his game that week. Pineiro fell out of first place a few weeks later as Harrison Butker passed him. Pineiro is currently fourth all-time.
San Francisco will be hoping Pineiro will provide stability at the position after Moody's struggles over the past two-plus seasons.