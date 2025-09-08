49ers Bringing Back One of Their Former WRs After He Was Cut by Patriots
Kendrick Bourne is headed back to the place that gave him his start in the NFL.
According to multiple reports, the 30-year-old is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the San Francisco 49ers. Bourne was released by the Patriots just one day after NFL roster cuts late last month.
After a standout collegiate career at Eastern Washington, Bourne signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent his first four seasons in the Bay Area, hauling in 137 receptions for 1,769 yards and 11 touchdowns—and also playing in Super Bowl LIV with the club in 2019-20. He then joined the Patriots in 2021 and, over the previous four years in Foxborough, recorded 155 catches for 1,945 yards and 11 touchdowns in 53 games.
He now returns to the 49ers, who kicked off their 2025 campaign on Sunday with a 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Should all go smoothly, Bourne will make his season debut this Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints.