49ers Planning Strict Punishment for De’Vondre Campbell After LB Wouldn't Enter Game

Andy Nesbitt

De’Vondre Campbell refused to enter last Thursday night's game vs. the Rams. / (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell upset everyone within the organization last Thursday night when he refused to enter their game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Now it looks like the team will make sure he doesn't have a chance to even be asked again to play in a game this year as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the 49ers are planning on suspending Campbell for the final three games of the season.

Campbell had appeared in all 13 games this year before choosing not to play against the Rams. The 49ers lost that game, 12-6, to fall to 6-8 on the season.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

