49ers Teammates Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk Send Support for Ricky Pearsall on Social Media
Saturday afternoon, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in Union Square on the way to a signing event. According to the police department, the assailant was attempting to rob Pearsall of his Rolex watch, and a struggle for the gun led to both Pearsall and the suspect suffering gunshot wounds. Both individuals are in stable condition at SF General Hospital according to the latest reports.
Pearsall was shot, "through the chest," according to the police department. San Francisco officials, including the mayor, acknowledged the incident and sent out messages of support for the first-year receiver out of Florida.
Several around the NFL also sent support, including Pearsall's receiver teammates Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, who both celebrated his stable condition on Twitter: