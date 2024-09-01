SI

49ers Teammates Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk Send Support for Ricky Pearsall on Social Media

Pearsall was shot on Saturday afternoon, with his condition reportedly stable.

Josh Wilson

Pearsall was shot during a robbery attempt in Union Square on Saturday
Saturday afternoon, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in Union Square on the way to a signing event. According to the police department, the assailant was attempting to rob Pearsall of his Rolex watch, and a struggle for the gun led to both Pearsall and the suspect suffering gunshot wounds. Both individuals are in stable condition at SF General Hospital according to the latest reports.

Pearsall was shot, "through the chest," according to the police department. San Francisco officials, including the mayor, acknowledged the incident and sent out messages of support for the first-year receiver out of Florida.

Several around the NFL also sent support, including Pearsall's receiver teammates Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, who both celebrated his stable condition on Twitter:

Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

